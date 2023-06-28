How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans





Clarence Ford speaks with Charlese Mc Millan, founder of HOPE.

There are so many elderly people in our country who will need support when their loved ones have left.

That it is why the Helping Older Persons & Establishments (HOPE) is now on the scene to give that important care and support to some of the vulnerable persons in our country.

With our increasing immigration rate with the middle aged, our elderly are being left behind. Charlese Mc Millan, Founder - HOPE

They are deteriorating emotionally as well as physically… that is why we started HOPE. Charlese Mc Millan, founder - HOPE

Mc Millan says when she was working with elderly people, she realised that as much as they had prepared for old age with their pensions, the economic state of our country means they often cannot support their needs with what they have.

She says that many struggle to pay for medical aid or to get transport to the hospitals, and their support structure is too far away to help them.

What HOPE does is work on the individual level to assess the living conditions and needs of the elderly person.

She adds that they will aim to keep the elderly person in their home environment for as long as possible as this is where they will feel most comfortable.

If they are in need of a frail care facility, they will try and find a place that best suits all of their needs.

In addition to this, she says they will help them sell their homes, move into the new space, and help with organising a living will, and giving them any counselling they may need.

We want to ensure that their end of life, is with dignity and respect. Charlese McMillan, founder of HOPE

