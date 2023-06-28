How HOPE is improving the lives of elderly South Africans
Clarence Ford speaks with Charlese Mc Millan, founder of HOPE.
There are so many elderly people in our country who will need support when their loved ones have left.
That it is why the Helping Older Persons & Establishments (HOPE) is now on the scene to give that important care and support to some of the vulnerable persons in our country.
With our increasing immigration rate with the middle aged, our elderly are being left behind.Charlese Mc Millan, Founder - HOPE
They are deteriorating emotionally as well as physically… that is why we started HOPE.Charlese Mc Millan, founder - HOPE
Mc Millan says when she was working with elderly people, she realised that as much as they had prepared for old age with their pensions, the economic state of our country means they often cannot support their needs with what they have.
She says that many struggle to pay for medical aid or to get transport to the hospitals, and their support structure is too far away to help them.
What HOPE does is work on the individual level to assess the living conditions and needs of the elderly person.
She adds that they will aim to keep the elderly person in their home environment for as long as possible as this is where they will feel most comfortable.
If they are in need of a frail care facility, they will try and find a place that best suits all of their needs.
In addition to this, she says they will help them sell their homes, move into the new space, and help with organising a living will, and giving them any counselling they may need.
We want to ensure that their end of life, is with dignity and respect.Charlese McMillan, founder of HOPE
You can find more information on their website here.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_129116321_happy-retired-old-family-couple-waving-hands-looking-at-computer-screen-doing-distance-video-chat-ca.html
More from Local
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.Read More
Home Affairs Department extends operating hours
Due to the higher demand for Smart IDs and passports, the department has extended its operating hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party
The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.Read More
Government must make food waste illegal in order to tackle SA's hunger crisis
SA Harvest's Alan Browde says government has taken itself out of the country's food vulnerability crisis.Read More
Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told the media at a briefing at the Union Buildings that the president remains engaged and motivated in solving the country’s myriad of problems.Read More
South African man tries to smuggle biltong worth R37K into America
The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized just under 50kg of biltong or 'illegal meat' from a South African passenger.Read More
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel
According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.Read More
[WATCH] Tornado hits parts of Durban causing fear and panic among residents
Residents feared it would resemble the floods of April 2022 that killed over 400 people.Read More