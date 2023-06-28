In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
Clement Manyathela is joined by secretary general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, as they reflect on the state of the party ahead of the 2024 elections and other political issues in the country.
What you see is what you get with ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula.
I'm not fake, I'm not trying to be what I'm not.Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General - African National Congress (ANC)
On his youthful nature and being part of popular culture....
I became part of the mass popular culture movement in this country. I connected with the youth where they exist...going to nightclubs for me is no longer fashionable.Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General - African National Congress (ANC)
On the possibility of the ANC polling below 40% in the 2024 elections...
It has always been a worry for every election for the ANC...we have always understood that it's not a given, that overwhelming victory.Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General - African National Congress (ANC)
On loadshedding....
The projection of what impact it will have on our election prospects, it will be negative...but you are disingenuous if you resolve issues for the elections because you take the electorate for granted.Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General - African National Congress (ANC)
Click above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'
Source : 702
