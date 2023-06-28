THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners
We live in a constant state of 'go, go, go' and thanks to the advancement of technology, staying connected has never been easier.
And as we battle the ongoing loadshedding struggle, many have turned to alternative sources of entertainment to keep themselves in the loop, including portable radios.
After a listener reached out to John Maytham to inquire about the best portable radios on the market, in true CapeTalk listener-style, the suggestions came flooding in.
These are the best portable radios according to you, our CapeTalk listeners.
1. Telefunken TR-100 Portable Radio (R249 on sale at Takealot)
2. Teac PR-300 AM/FM Portable Radio (R359 at Takealot)
3. ShoX Airwave Bluetooth Rechargeable Radio (R399 on sale at Takealot)
4. SINOTEC PR-45U FM/MW/SW Portable Radio (R433 on sale at Takealot)
5. Ecco EC-3858 Solar Powered MP3/FM/AM/USB Portable Radio/Torch & Strap (R395 from Makro)
RELATED: Simple tips to improve your AM radio and car radio reception
Happy listening!
Source : Takealot
