ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Clarence Ford is joined by political analyst Sanusha Naidu to discuss the future of the ANC in the Western Cape.
- The ANC lost power to the DA in the Western Cape in 2009
- This past weekend, Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu was elected as the new provincial leader for the ANC in the Western Cape
RELATED:‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk
So what are the main challenges that the ANC in the Western Cape will need to overcome in order to become a credible opposition party in the province ahead of next year's elections?
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu, says one of the biggest issues for the party in the Western Cape is the impact the lack of unity and fragmentation at national level is having on provincial level.
There are a number of issues that, from a structural perspective, both in terms of how cohesive and coherent the party is, not just at the provincial level, but at national level...Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Right now, the narrative around the ANC is that it's losing a lot of its legitimacy and its credibility both as a ruling party, but also in terms of the trust deficit within the party.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
I think the province in itself represents that tug of war. That juxtaposition of how the ANC sees itself as an opposition party but trying to push against the DA as the official government in the province.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
RELATED:‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
