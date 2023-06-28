Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk!
Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa and moved to Canada when he was 18.
With a net worth of over $200 billion, he is, according to Forbes, the richest person in the world.
He is best known for founding SpaceX and being the CEO of Tesla Motors.
More recently he has been making headlines for his takeover of Twitter, and for ‘challenging’ Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, to a cage fight.
I’m up for a cage match if he is lol' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023
On the Twitter platform he is often seen posting memes and commentary on current affairs and social issues, some of which have made him a highly controversial figure.
Here we go again pic.twitter.com/7K9UW9LbJz' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2023
He has been criticised for spreading misleading information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including tweeting in March 2020 that there would likely be 'close to zero' new cases in the US by the end of April.
First of all, I am generally pro vaccine. I have been vaccinated against pretty much everything, as have my kids.' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023
Second, I think there is tremendous promise in synthetic mRNA. It is like medicine going from analog to digital.
That said, the world obviously went crazy with… pic.twitter.com/lQkqY8uvgT
Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that there is never a dull moment when Musk is involved.
Happy birthday to him!
This article first appeared on 702 : Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elon_Musk_Royal_Society_(crop1).jpg
More from Lifestyle
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this
Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update....Read More
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts
University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge.Read More
All the electric cars available in South Africa
The automotive world is a buzz about electric vehicles, but can you even get them here?Read More
THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners
And they won't make a dent in your wallet.Read More
8 Essential winter skincare tips from a dermatologist
Clarence Ford speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, a dermatologist about the dos and don'ts of winter skincare.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
100 years of radio in South Africa: 'Radio has proved itself over and over'
It has been 100 years since radio was first introduced in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.Read More