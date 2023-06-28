



Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa and moved to Canada when he was 18.

With a net worth of over $200 billion, he is, according to Forbes, the richest person in the world.

He is best known for founding SpaceX and being the CEO of Tesla Motors.

More recently he has been making headlines for his takeover of Twitter, and for ‘challenging’ Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, to a cage fight.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

On the Twitter platform he is often seen posting memes and commentary on current affairs and social issues, some of which have made him a highly controversial figure.

Here we go again pic.twitter.com/7K9UW9LbJz ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2023

He has been criticised for spreading misleading information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including tweeting in March 2020 that there would likely be 'close to zero' new cases in the US by the end of April.

First of all, I am generally pro vaccine. I have been vaccinated against pretty much everything, as have my kids.



Second, I think there is tremendous promise in synthetic mRNA. It is like medicine going from analog to digital.



That said, the world obviously went crazy with… pic.twitter.com/lQkqY8uvgT ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2023

Whether you love him or hate him, there’s no denying that there is never a dull moment when Musk is involved.

Happy birthday to him!

This article first appeared on 702 : Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk!