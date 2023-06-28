Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle

28 June 2023 9:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Fikile Mbalula
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Edwin Sodi
Inquiry into State Capture
Tshidi Madia
#ANC

EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

Eyewitness News' Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

- Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied allegations contained in a News24 report published on Monday

- The "Mashatile Unmasked" investigation suggests that the Deputy Pres may be captured

- According to the report, it appears that businessmen Edwin Sodi and Ndavhe Mareda are financing Mashatile's "luxury" lifestyle

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied "any and all allegations of wrongdoing" contained in a News24 article published on Monday.

The "Mashatile Unmasked" investigation suggests that Mashatile may be captured, going on to detail his relationship with corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi and the Makole Group's Ndavhe Mareda.

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA
Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

According to the investigation, the Deputy President allegedly benefits from this association through things like access to luxury properties.

News24's Pieter du Toit says it appears that these two men are financing Mashatile's lifestyle.

RELATED: Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?

A statement released by the Office of the Deputy President says Mashatile has noted the News24 report which he describes as containing potentially damaging, yet unsubstantiated allegations.

The Deputy President has never awarded, influenced, or in any way caused any state or public sector contract to be awarded to the individuals and companies mentioned by News24. Nor does the Deputy President have ownership or permanent use of any properties bought by these individuals and companies.

Office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile

The Deputy President would challenge anyone to prove otherwise.

Office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile

While questioning the timing of the claims, Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said the ANC would "look at these matters" in terms of integrity and how the party is affected.

"...and then we'll make a proper examination through the Integrity Commission on those issues.”

RELATED: Mbalula questions timing of state capture claims against Mashatile

Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Mashatile saga from Tshidi Madia, associate politics editor at Eyewitness News.

Madia says this kind of situation is always interesting because allegations in the political space often come because "there's something else brewing".

They use the media, they use every avenue really to try and fight one another... so when allegations like this surface one starts wondering what's going on, or what is Paul Mashatile attempting to do that the best way to silence him is to bring out his so-called 'smallanyana' skeletons...

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

...but it's not surprising to anyone who covers politics to hear of some of these claims in terms of lifestyle. We watch politicians and they live a life of excess, but in terms of what the motivation could be, that is interesting.

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

Many people who were close to Mashatile at some point believe that this has nothing to do with politics, she says.

"They are arguing that this is entirely his own doing, and is linked to his relationships with young women."

However she adds that Mashatile should be criticised for coming out with the position he has, when he ignored the media house that did give him a right of reply in the run-up to publication of the article on Monday.

Madia also highlights the fact that there is actually no deniability in the Deputy President's statement.

The issue of policing black wealth or black relationship is act quite true, and he does make a play on that... I think the allegations where Edwin Sodi had come out as someone seen as corruption-accused, then to still go and visit his home after the fact, that is concerning...

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

...particularly if you look at the timeline... During that period Paul Mashatile was trying to become the deputy president of the ANC, and they know very well.. that is your path toward the Union Buildings... That is part of the concerns we should have, but it's something the politicians don't seem to recognise... especially when you pair this against the language they use about fighting corruption...

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

In the statement Mashatile also tries to distance himself from the claim that he's intent on ascending to the office of president.

The majority of things contained in that article are not surprising to anybody who's observed politicians, particularly Paul Mashatile - remember he's the man who's placed at the centre of the so-called Alex Mafia who rose to the high ranks in politics and in business...

Tshidi Madia, Associate Politics Editor - Eyewitness News

Ultimately, if you choose not to go to court to ventilate what actually happened Madia concludes, you're probably running away from something.

Scroll to the top to listen to the update from Madia




