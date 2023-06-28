[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts
Uveka Rangappa speaks with Palesa Tlholoe, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Co-founder and Wealth Manager at Imvelo Wealth.
Many students rely on student loans to help them cover the costs of tertiary education.
These loans can be a huge help to those who need them, but it is important to manage this debt, so you start your career on strong ground.
Before you start getting a student loan, Tlholoe says that it is important to look at all your options and find the loan with the best interest rate.
Shopping around always helps.Palesa Tlholoe, Co-founder and Wealth Manager - Imvelo Wealth
Once you have finished studying, and start working, she says that it is important to budget and start paying off your loan as soon as possible.
She adds that if you are able to pay more each month than you are required to, it can help you get rid of it faster so you can start saving.
In addition to this, when you leave university, it might be tempting to ignore your loan and push it to the back of your mind, but she warns never to do this.
It does affect your credit profile. It can actually be extremely damaging for you if you do not start paying this.Palesa Tlholoe, Co-founder and Wealth Manager - Imvelo Wealth
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts
