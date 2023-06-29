New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'
John Maytham speaks with Dr Ross Harvey, Director of Research and Programmes at Good Governance Africa
According to Harvey this strategy has been through various iterations before it was finally approved.
This strategy aims to improve the number of arrests and convictions for those involved in wildelife trafficking and poaching.
He adds that this is a very worthwhile strategy for a number of reasons and has two main focuses.
The first is on deterring poachers with strong criminal sentences, and the second is providing a framework for various arms of law enforcement to work together.
It is something that has actually been participatory.Dr Ross Harvey, Director of Research and Programmes - Good Governance Africa
He says this strategy not only punishes those who have actually poached animals, but also those found guilty of conspiring to commit these crimes.
For all the difficulties we face in enforcing anti-poaching, we should take this as a really big win.Dr Ross Harvey, Director of Research and Programmes - Good Governance Africa
While this strategy is movement in the right direction, he says there is still a lot of difficult work that needs to be done.
Listen to the interview above for more.
