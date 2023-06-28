Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
JOHANNESBURG - Sello Hatang has been dismissed as the Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.
Before his dismissal, Hatang was placed on special leave after complaints about his conduct in the workplace that his co-workers flagged.
The foundation said the process of appointing a new CEO would begin soon, adding that an interim management team will be appointed.
This article first appeared on EWN : Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
Source : Twitter.
