Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
John Perlman speaks with Lefa Nkala, a Diepsloot community leader.
Community members have been calling for the president to come to Diepsloot as they are facing a number of issues including high crime rates.
Nkala says that the people of Diepsloot were promised that they would be given a time frame for when they would meet with various ministers who are directly involved with the issues the community is facing.
However, instead of getting these time frames they simply received an acknowledgement letter from the president, and they wrote back to the office of the President expressing their dissatisfaction.
Ultimately, it seems like the office [of the president] does not have any intention of helping us.Lefa Nkala, Diepsloot Community Leader
He adds that the problems in the area are well-known but the interventions that have previously been put in place are only temporary.
He says that people are being killed in Diepsloot and if there is no change, people will continue to die.
The more we delay, the more people are getting killed.Lefa Nkala, Diepsloot Community Leader
