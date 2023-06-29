Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'

29 June 2023 8:08 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Diepsloot
Diepsloot protest

Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.

John Perlman speaks with Lefa Nkala, a Diepsloot community leader.

Community members have been calling for the president to come to Diepsloot as they are facing a number of issues including high crime rates.

Nkala says that the people of Diepsloot were promised that they would be given a time frame for when they would meet with various ministers who are directly involved with the issues the community is facing.

However, instead of getting these time frames they simply received an acknowledgement letter from the president, and they wrote back to the office of the President expressing their dissatisfaction.

Ultimately, it seems like the office [of the president] does not have any intention of helping us.

Lefa Nkala, Diepsloot Community Leader

He adds that the problems in the area are well-known but the interventions that have previously been put in place are only temporary.

He says that people are being killed in Diepsloot and if there is no change, people will continue to die.

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

The more we delay, the more people are getting killed.

Lefa Nkala, Diepsloot Community Leader

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'




