City proposes to reduce heritage red tape in development focus areas





The City of Cape Town is looking to streamline the process of applying to develop property in certain areas of the city.

This will be done by exempting certain development areas from heritage protection regulations and thus reducing the red tape involved in acquiring development approval.

The seven areas that are the focal points of the proposal are Airport Industria, Atlantis, Flamingo, Kuilsriver, Mitchells Plain Town Centre, Ottery, Landsdowne and the Voortrekker Road corridor.

To this effect, they have called on members of the public and other interested parties to provide feedback and make their voices heard on the proposal.

Deputy Mayor of the City of Cape Town Alderman Eddie Andrews spoke to Cape Talk’s John Maytham about how the move could benefit the city and businesses.

The objective here is to ensure that our processes are a lot more efficient. Most of the buildings in the city of Cape Town will now reach the 60-year-old mark and not all of them are heritage worthy and should be preserved. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor City of Cape Town

Effectively what the proposal looks to do is help property developers to negate the 60-year heritage clause which would require them to apply to Heritage Western Cape to have applications approved.

Andrews dismissed the notion held by some that the city is on the side of developers and that this proposal will be used to make it easier to tear down heritage buildings.

He pointed to the protection they have given to the Bo-Kaap area and the engagement with the community to work together to design the spatial framework in the Bo Kaap.

Listen to the full interview: