Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at... 28 June 2023 7:02 PM
Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct. 28 June 2023 5:22 PM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update.... 28 June 2023 4:47 PM
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge. 28 June 2023 3:40 PM
Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk! On this day (28 June) in 1971, the billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was born. 28 June 2023 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to! 28 June 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

29 June 2023 6:37 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Fikile Mbalula
Mandy Wiener

Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.

Former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi famously, or infamously, said that Glenn Agliotti was his “friend, finish and klaar”.

Agliotti testified in court that he made payments to “his friend”. “I’ve helped friends before. I’ve given presents to friends before. That’s just how I am,” Agliotti told the court.

Selebi was ultimately convicted of taking money from Agliotti in exchange for his influence.

It was a familiar pattern that repeated itself with other politicians and individuals in powerful positions who had been in exile during the apartheid era. Many had been dependent on beneficiaries when out of the country and upon their return to post-democratic South Africa found themselves struggling to survive on a meagre income.

Selebi spoke in his trial about how he met Agliotti in the early 1990s and he had offered to pay his son’s medical fees. It was a pattern we saw with former President Jacob Zuma who also in the 1990s leaned heavily on his friend and financial advisor Schabir Shaik for financial support.

Shaik was ultimately convicted. In 2009, Zuma told a press conference that the more than R4 million he received from Shaik in the 1990s were loans.

“I paid back some of the money. When I got my pension, I paid Schabir Shaik, which was from the MK Pensions Fund. It is on the record in court documents that there were loans. I paid it a long time ago; when I was still in KwaZulu-Natal, I repaid part of the loan. I have no hidden agenda on that,” Zuma said.

Zuma is still facing criminal charges in relation to payments he received from Shaik.

After these high-profile criminal trials, one would think that politicians have learnt the lesson that dubious benefactors and financial ‘loans’ are deeply problematic for their integrity. Whether criminal or not, the optics are troubling for politicians who should be beyond reproach.

Yet it appears these lessons may have not been learnt.

This week News24 reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s life of luxury and excess has been propped up by tenderpreneurs and friends with billions in government contracts.

“President Paul Mashatile leads a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town’s exclusive Atlantic Seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.

“One of Mashatile's largest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, the politically connected businessman currently on trial for charges of corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier and now ex-ANC bigwig, Ace Magashule,” reported News24.

The report goes on to explain how Mashatile also has free access to another home in Fresnaye, that is registered in the name of a company owned by Ndavhe Mareda, a businessman whose company recently received coal supply contracts from Eskom.

Make no mistake, this is the same pattern we have seen in the past. Substitute Agliotti for Sodi or Mareda and you have the makings of a corrupt relationship.

In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Mashatile denied the allegations.

"For the record, the deputy president has, throughout his life as an activist and public representative, met many people from different walks of life, including the individuals mentioned by News24.

"Naturally, some of the people he has interacted with throughout that long time have become close personal associates. There is nothing wrong or unusual about this, and the attempt to scandalise such associations is unfortunate.

"The deputy president has never awarded, influenced, or in any way caused any state or public sector contract to be awarded to the individuals and companies mentioned by News24. Nor does the deputy president have ownership or permanent use of any properties bought by these individuals and companies,” the statement read.

Also, this week, GroundUp reported that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula allegedly borrowed R3 million

“The wife of former National Lotteries Commission COO Philemon Letwaba has said under oath that her company lent R3 million to then-sports minister Fikile Mbalula, to help him buy a luxury home in the upmarket suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg.

“Letwaba resigned under a cloud while on suspension pending a disciplinary inquiry, where he would have faced charges of money laundering and abusing his position to enrich himself and his family,” it was reported.

Responding to the report on 702 with Clement Manyathela this week, Mbalula rubbished the claims and said he had never lived in that property, and this was a trial by media.

“I prefer not to answer that because it affects me personally and I can only answer you that is not the case. I have got no loan with anybody. I’ve responded to those questions that they’ve forwarded to me. He makes claims that I stay in a property that I’m not staying in. I prefer to deal with it in a personal and private level including the claims that are made in affidavits. The SIU must follow the money and where it went to. If I have to answer on my part, I am ready,” Mbalula told Manyathela.

This is not an anomaly that is unique to ANC members. In the past, there have also been media reports about opposition politicians embroiled in similar controversies. Remember, there was the one about Helen Zille apparently staying rent-free at a DA donor’s home and Mmusi Maimane driving a luxury car owned by Steinhoff (Zille argued she was out of politics at the time while Maimane said he was being subject to a smear campaign).

The bar to which we hold politicians in this country is far too low. It may be up to the NPA to prosecute individuals if they have been corrupted and benefitted improperly, but elected officials should also act in an ethical way and with integrity.

They need to be pedantic about who they call their friends, whose homes they stay in and who they borrow money from if they want to hold high office.


This article first appeared on 702 : Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’




29 June 2023 6:37 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Paul Mashatile
Fikile Mbalula
Mandy Wiener

More from Opinion

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A highly darkened surface of the Greenland ice sheet, rich in algae and incised with rivers of meltwater. The Conversation

Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study

27 June 2023 10:16 AM

The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine

26 June 2023 8:08 AM

Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A marketing company has applied to seize assets at Luthuli House, the headquarters of the African National Congress, in Johannesburg. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power

19 June 2023 8:19 AM

The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

Opinion

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

Politics Local

THESE are the best portable radios on the market according to CapeTalk listeners

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Tuesday, 28 June 2023

29 June 2023 9:29 AM

Banyana Banyana primed for World Cup

28 June 2023 11:36 PM

Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

28 June 2023 11:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA