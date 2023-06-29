Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’





Former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi famously, or infamously, said that Glenn Agliotti was his “friend, finish and klaar”.

Agliotti testified in court that he made payments to “his friend”. “I’ve helped friends before. I’ve given presents to friends before. That’s just how I am,” Agliotti told the court.

Selebi was ultimately convicted of taking money from Agliotti in exchange for his influence.

It was a familiar pattern that repeated itself with other politicians and individuals in powerful positions who had been in exile during the apartheid era. Many had been dependent on beneficiaries when out of the country and upon their return to post-democratic South Africa found themselves struggling to survive on a meagre income.

Selebi spoke in his trial about how he met Agliotti in the early 1990s and he had offered to pay his son’s medical fees. It was a pattern we saw with former President Jacob Zuma who also in the 1990s leaned heavily on his friend and financial advisor Schabir Shaik for financial support.

Shaik was ultimately convicted. In 2009, Zuma told a press conference that the more than R4 million he received from Shaik in the 1990s were loans.

“I paid back some of the money. When I got my pension, I paid Schabir Shaik, which was from the MK Pensions Fund. It is on the record in court documents that there were loans. I paid it a long time ago; when I was still in KwaZulu-Natal, I repaid part of the loan. I have no hidden agenda on that,” Zuma said.

Zuma is still facing criminal charges in relation to payments he received from Shaik.

After these high-profile criminal trials, one would think that politicians have learnt the lesson that dubious benefactors and financial ‘loans’ are deeply problematic for their integrity. Whether criminal or not, the optics are troubling for politicians who should be beyond reproach.

Yet it appears these lessons may have not been learnt.

This week News24 reported that Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s life of luxury and excess has been propped up by tenderpreneurs and friends with billions in government contracts.

“President Paul Mashatile leads a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town’s exclusive Atlantic Seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.

“One of Mashatile's largest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, the politically connected businessman currently on trial for charges of corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier and now ex-ANC bigwig, Ace Magashule,” reported News24.

The report goes on to explain how Mashatile also has free access to another home in Fresnaye, that is registered in the name of a company owned by Ndavhe Mareda, a businessman whose company recently received coal supply contracts from Eskom.

Make no mistake, this is the same pattern we have seen in the past. Substitute Agliotti for Sodi or Mareda and you have the makings of a corrupt relationship.

In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Mashatile denied the allegations.

"For the record, the deputy president has, throughout his life as an activist and public representative, met many people from different walks of life, including the individuals mentioned by News24.

"Naturally, some of the people he has interacted with throughout that long time have become close personal associates. There is nothing wrong or unusual about this, and the attempt to scandalise such associations is unfortunate.

"The deputy president has never awarded, influenced, or in any way caused any state or public sector contract to be awarded to the individuals and companies mentioned by News24. Nor does the deputy president have ownership or permanent use of any properties bought by these individuals and companies,” the statement read.

Also, this week, GroundUp reported that ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula allegedly borrowed R3 million

“The wife of former National Lotteries Commission COO Philemon Letwaba has said under oath that her company lent R3 million to then-sports minister Fikile Mbalula, to help him buy a luxury home in the upmarket suburb of Bryanston in Johannesburg.

“Letwaba resigned under a cloud while on suspension pending a disciplinary inquiry, where he would have faced charges of money laundering and abusing his position to enrich himself and his family,” it was reported.

Responding to the report on 702 with Clement Manyathela this week, Mbalula rubbished the claims and said he had never lived in that property, and this was a trial by media.

“I prefer not to answer that because it affects me personally and I can only answer you that is not the case. I have got no loan with anybody. I’ve responded to those questions that they’ve forwarded to me. He makes claims that I stay in a property that I’m not staying in. I prefer to deal with it in a personal and private level including the claims that are made in affidavits. The SIU must follow the money and where it went to. If I have to answer on my part, I am ready,” Mbalula told Manyathela.

This is not an anomaly that is unique to ANC members. In the past, there have also been media reports about opposition politicians embroiled in similar controversies. Remember, there was the one about Helen Zille apparently staying rent-free at a DA donor’s home and Mmusi Maimane driving a luxury car owned by Steinhoff (Zille argued she was out of politics at the time while Maimane said he was being subject to a smear campaign).

The bar to which we hold politicians in this country is far too low. It may be up to the NPA to prosecute individuals if they have been corrupted and benefitted improperly, but elected officials should also act in an ethical way and with integrity.

They need to be pedantic about who they call their friends, whose homes they stay in and who they borrow money from if they want to hold high office.

This article first appeared on 702 : Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’