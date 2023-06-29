Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey walked into a London courtroom on Wednesday (28 June) to face trial on charges of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013.
The charges involve alleged victims now in their 30s or 40s and cover most of the decade when Spacey lived in Britain, working as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre until 2015.
Spacey’s downfall came amid the #MeToo movement in the US when the allegations against him led to his character being written off the hit Netflix political thriller "House of Cards".
Spacey (63) pleaded 'not guilty' to a dozen charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. He could face a prison sentence if convicted.
A jury was also selected and sworn in to hear evidence in the trial, which is expected to last four weeks.
Spacey said in a rare interview published earlier this month in Germany’s Zeit magazine that the media turned him into a "monster".
The actor is also hoping to revive his career after the trial.
There are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London.Kevin Spacey, Actor - Hollywood
Opening statements are scheduled for Friday.
This article first appeared on KFM : Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
