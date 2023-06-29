[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
The events on Tuesday evening in Paris were just the start of the mayhem that was to follow after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by police during a traffic stop.
The officer who allegedly shot the teenager has been put in custody.
Local prosecutors in Nanterre, where the shooting occurred, have opened a manslaughter investigation.
The incident triggered violent protests across Paris, during which 24 police officers were injured and 40 cars were set alight.
170 people have been arrested in connection to the protests.
During night it is very restless in Paris, Toulouse, Rennes and other large cities. The demonstrators build barricades, burn cars (more than 40 already), clash with the police pic.twitter.com/51lP5WiklP' Sprinter (@Sprinter99880) June 29, 2023
Paris is burning pic.twitter.com/jXdvTncXWE' Right Side of History™️ (@xxclusionary) June 29, 2023
The violence has spread.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It's really shaken people as it probably should.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
There's a whole question mark about whether this was essentially a racist murder by a French police officer.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
