Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition
Lester Kiewit speaks to Isaac Klopper (South African Sheep Shearing Federation manager) about South Africa taking the top spot in this year's Golden Shears competition.
Listen to the conversation below.
The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers.
This year, 30 countries competed for the top prize in Scotland.
The aim of the championships is to promote and encourage interest in wool and the art and skill of sheep shearing and wool handling.
Klopper says winners are selected based on wool quality and their sheep shearing speed.
This year's winners, Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni from South Africa, won gold and silver in the Blade Shearing World title based on these criteria.
The last World Championship (in 2019) saw South Africa reluctantly relinquish its World Blade Shearing title – one it had held steadfastly since 1996 – by taking silver and bronze in the division. Today, Team South Africa reclaimed their title by winning gold in the Blade Shearing Team Division, and gold and silver in the Individual Blade Shearing Division, with Bonile Rabela claiming his first World Champion title.South African Sheep Shearing Federation
Well done, Team South Africa!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=768911648260312&set=pcb.768912601593550
