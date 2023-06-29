DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC





Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Jaap de Visser, Director of the Dullah Omar Institute.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given the green light for the passing of the Western Cape Provincial Powers bill, which seeks to take control of police, ports, public transport and energy generation from national government.

In a media release from the DA, they add that 'this Bill is motivated by a recognition that, both inside and outside of the Western Cape’s constitutional competence, the National Government is unable or unwilling to act in the best interests of the residents of the Western Cape.'

Despite DA's hopes, De Visser says that the bill will not lead to a devolution of power from national government to provincial government.

Instead, it will be used as a tool for provincial government to assert its power.

He adds that the bill is more so a political statement.

De Visser fears that the bill will open doors for discussions about the Western Cape becoming its own country.

The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers. Professor Jaap de Visser, Director – Dullah Omar Institute

I don't think we should read too much into it. Professor Jaap de Visser, Director – Dullah Omar Institute

It is an interesting political statement. Professor Jaap de Visser, Director – Dullah Omar Institute

