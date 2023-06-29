Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng midday-report-nedbank-mandy-wiener-thumbpng
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win' South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking. 29 June 2023 10:25 AM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Business
South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law This week South Koreans become a year or two younger overnight. 29 June 2023 12:08 PM
Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers with 30 countries competing for the top prize, which SA won! 29 June 2023 10:22 AM
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how... 29 June 2023 11:00 AM
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
View all Sport
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster' Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial. 29 June 2023 8:47 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal

29 June 2023 11:08 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Stuart Mann
The Comrades Marathon
Good morning Cape Town

The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners.

Lester Kiewit speaks to ultra marathon runner and The Running Mann blogger, Stuart Mann about post Comrades marathon issue affecting many of the struggling Comrades 2023 runners, including the early closure of the finishing line by two kilometers.

Listen to their conversation below.

The 2023 event saw runners subjected to double taxation, the cutoff was 10 minutes stricter (11 hours) and the distance to go was 2.6 kilometers shorter (6.4 kilometres to go) than usual - putting a few hundred people at a disadvantage.

Mann reports that at 6.4 kilometres left, 1016 people crossed the finished line about eight to 10 minutes after the 12-hour gunshot was fired but six people out of the 1016 didn't get a medal.

The sports blogger continues to say that somewhere between 500 to 600 runners would've qualified for a medal if no adjustments were made to this years comrades.

"The officials let the runners down," says Mann.

Whether it was a math problem or an administrative error, it took away from runners and viewers who "lost out" on a chunk of the race, Mann says.

All in all, Mann and Kiewit agree that was a "very strange" choice.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




29 June 2023 11:08 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
Stuart Mann
The Comrades Marathon
Good morning Cape Town

More from Sport

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained

29 June 2023 11:00 AM

Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu. Picture: @BlackBCouncil/Twitter

'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu

28 June 2023 12:23 PM

After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Team SA win 49 medals at this year's Special Olympics. Photo: Supplied

Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics

28 June 2023 11:55 AM

South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© martinak/123rf.com

Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?

28 June 2023 11:34 AM

A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lamontville Golden Arrows Football Club logo.

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 7:54 PM

Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Blade Shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni won gold in the Blade Shearing Team Division on Sunday 25 June 2023. Picture: SASSF/Facebook.

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

26 June 2023 3:05 PM

SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the blade shearing individual division with Rabela winning gold and Mbuweni silver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former professional footballer, Doctor Khumalo. Photo: 947

Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!

26 June 2023 8:39 AM

The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derrick Spencer, Stanton Fredericks, Robert Marawa, Jabu Mahlangu, Cyril Nzama and Brian Baloyi. Image: Supplied

Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi

24 June 2023 8:20 AM

Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael. Picture: @FreeStateStars/Twitter.

Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football coach and player, Zinedine Zidane. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Oleg Dubyna

Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!

23 June 2023 9:06 AM

Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal

Sport

Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition

Lifestyle

Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Tuesday, 28 June 2023

29 June 2023 9:29 AM

Banyana Banyana primed for World Cup

28 June 2023 11:36 PM

Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

28 June 2023 11:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA