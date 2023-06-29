Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
Lester Kiewit interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.
The battle over the development of Amazon’s new headquarters at the old River Club has come to an end.
According to reports, the Observatory Civil Association (OCA) has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction, in addition to reaching a deal with the City over the payment of legal costs.
RELATED: Construction of Amazon's Africa HQ in CT stall as legal battles drag on
Hill-Lewis says that at this stage, it would be difficult for external parties to intervene and is adamant that the development will be completed.
According to the City, it's estimated that through the development, 5200 construction jobs and approximately 19000 employment opportunities will be created.
Hill-Lewis believes that the City has adequately consulted all parties involved and has ticked all the boxes in the planning and implementation of the development project.
The settlement agreement is between the developers, the City of Cape Town, the OCA and the Western Cape government.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
I really do think the City can hold its head high.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
