Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died





Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee about a hit television series called, The Warrior which Bruce Lee wrote in the 60s.

Lee says her father pitched this show back in the 60s to Hollywood execs who told him that he couldn't star in an American series because he's "a Chinese man".

Fast forward over 50 years later when producers asked her about Bruce Lee's television series vision which she admits sat in a box until this moment.

These producers were "blown away" by her father's work and made it reality with Lee at the production helm of The Warrior.

The series tells the story of a Chinese-American man's experience as a migrant in the 1870s in San Francisco, exploring themes like political strife, martial arts and what it was like in a time before the Chinese exclusion act.

The Warrior Season 3 is set to be released on ShowMax on 29 June.

Lee reminisces about her father's career saying, "Hollywood was an uphill battle for him".

Despite appearing in over 20 films as a child, Hollywood execs still sent her father to school for acting lessons because his accent wasn't mainstream enough, says Lee.

Bruce Lee died 50 years ago at age 32 and Shannon believes that by sharing his culture, philosophy, martial arts and talent with the world, he helped make some difference in the action-film genre for people who look like him.

Lee says she'll continue doing only the best for her father's legacy...

I never want to make something to just make something. I always want to make it in the best possible way and in the best possible tribute to my father's legacy. Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter

