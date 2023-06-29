[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani
Clarence Ford interviews Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO of Awqaf SA.
Every year during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims around the world slaughter livestock to reflect on the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isma'il, for the sake of God.
Once the animal has been sacrificed, the meat is then distributed to those most in need.
Collier adds that it's vital that the animals are treated with respect before, during and after the sacrifice.
"As we perform the Qurbani, let us remember the spirit of selflessness and compassion towards others," says Awqaf SA on their social media.
This year, Awqaf SA, in partnership with other organisations and communities, will be embarking on a Qurbani distribution to homes on the Cape Flats, handing over meat parcels to the elderly, the frail and those who have been affected financially.
Collier adds that 38 tons of meat will be distributed within a three-day period.
To make a donation, click here.
RELATED: (LISTEN) What you need to know about Ramadan
Muslims across the globe will be reenacting that offering of sacrifice as a testimony of faith.Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO – Awqaf SA
On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice.Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO – Awqaf SA
People just don't have access to food... They can't afford meat.Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO – Awqaf SA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45219420_herd-of-sheep-on-a-truck.html
More from Lifestyle
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping
Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that.Read More
Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler
Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s.Read More
South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law
This week South Koreans become a year or two younger overnight.Read More
Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition
The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers with 30 countries competing for the top prize, which SA won!Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More
The benefits of weightlifting for women who are experiencing menopause
As a woman's hormones begin to change, strength and conditioning training will help with her general wellbeing.Read More
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this
Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update....Read More