[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani





Clarence Ford interviews Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO of Awqaf SA.

Every year during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, Muslims around the world slaughter livestock to reflect on the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isma'il, for the sake of God.

Once the animal has been sacrificed, the meat is then distributed to those most in need.

Collier adds that it's vital that the animals are treated with respect before, during and after the sacrifice.

"As we perform the Qurbani, let us remember the spirit of selflessness and compassion towards others," says Awqaf SA on their social media.

This year, Awqaf SA, in partnership with other organisations and communities, will be embarking on a Qurbani distribution to homes on the Cape Flats, handing over meat parcels to the elderly, the frail and those who have been affected financially.

Collier adds that 38 tons of meat will be distributed within a three-day period.

To make a donation, click here.

RELATED: (LISTEN) What you need to know about Ramadan

Muslims across the globe will be reenacting that offering of sacrifice as a testimony of faith. Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO – Awqaf SA

On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice. Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO – Awqaf SA

People just don't have access to food... They can't afford meat. Mickaeel Collier, Deputy CEO – Awqaf SA

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.