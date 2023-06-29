Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus
On Wednesday (28 June) news broke that Simone Biles returns to life in gymnastics competing at the Unites States Classic outside Chicago on August 5 and at the Paris Olympics next year.
The former marks Biles' first event since the Tokyo Olympics two years ago where she withdrew from the competition.
Biles spent the last two years on hiatus after she backed out of multiple events in Tokyo after experiencing “the twisties" which is an emotional block in that gymnasts lose control of their body while twisting in the air.
This could potentially result in serious injury. Biles also spoke out about taking a break to deal with her mental health struggles.
While Biles has yet to announce her return, which had the internet buzzing, she liked a tweet celebrating her tweet.
This is the best news! 👏🙌🥳🤩, @Simone_Biles!! https://t.co/1CxCGq5Pre' Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) June 28, 2023
Since Biles' break, she got married to Jonathan Owens - who plays American football for the Packers.
Here's to the return of the GOAT and Biles' colourful leotards.
This article first appeared on KFM : Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus
Source : Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 br
