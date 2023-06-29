South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilcrest about the world’s top trending stories, including South Korea’s new age law.
More that 51 billion South Koreans woke up on Wednesday (28 June) to find themselves a year a two younger, according to its new age law.
The international method of counting age was adopted by the government in December last year to resolve "social confusions".
This replaces the country’s traditional method whereby people are deemed a year old on the day of their birth, and a year added every 1 January.
The tradition has been maintained since the early 1960s.
They say it saves on socio-economic cost, it ends insurance disputes and… it just makes sense.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
