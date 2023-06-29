Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths? Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa. 29 June 2023 3:18 PM
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake' If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula. 28 June 2023 2:31 PM
View all Politics
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA. 29 June 2023 2:30 PM
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that. 29 June 2023 1:15 PM
Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s. 29 June 2023 12:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how... 29 June 2023 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
View all Opinion
Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

29 June 2023 12:39 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about contactless cards.

Contactless cards have become the new normal for many South Africans, the convenience of tapping at the flick of a wrist, but just how safe are they?

Knowler says that many people do still prefer to manually insert their bank cards and pin, the pandemic did push more people to go contactless and interact less with card machines.

Banks tell us that fraud has not spiked worldwide since the advent of these cards [and] the limit in South Africa is around R500 before you have to key in your pin anyway.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

But just how many R500 taps can be made?

Knowler references a recent case study whereby investigative journalist Ray Joseph was already R2 500 down when he noticed his wallet was stolen.

Within three minutes, the thief had tapped the stolen card at a supply store to make separate R500 payments.

The study revealed that, in addition to most banking clients having their tap and go functionality active, several shops commonly process multiple small contactless payments by one individual.

Knowler recommends, if you opt for contactless payments, be extra cautious about your card or phone (in the case of digital cards).

If you aren’t comfortable with a thief managing to tap for several purchases of R500 if they manage to get their hands on your card, you can deactivate the tap and go function.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Scroll above to listen to the discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler




29 June 2023 12:39 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

