[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
Last week the world was captivated by the story of the OceanGate Titan submersible.
The tourist submersible was carrying five passengers to see the wreck of the Titanic when it lost communication with the outside world.
After a few days it was found that the submersible appeared to have exploded, killing all passengers on board, including the CEO of Oceangate.
The remains of the destroyed submersible have been brought ashore and the US coast guard said that the presume the human remains are inside.
I was quite surprised by that statement by the US coast guard because I though [the remains] would be microscopic surely.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The U.S. Coast Guard has just Confirmed that “Presumed Human Remains” have been Discovered inside of the TITAN Submersible Vehicle which was recently Recovered by the Canadian Ship, “AHTS Horizon Arctic” near the Wreck of the Titanic, which the Submersible was attempting to… pic.twitter.com/McvExuW6Wt' OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 28, 2023
I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but I cannot imagine what level of human remains could be found.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The evidence of the wreckage and presumed human remains will reportedly be analysed by a marine board of investigation.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from World
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old
Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him
Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships
In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.Read More
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'
Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend.Read More