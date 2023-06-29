Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online. (Skip to 06:04)
Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, is a popular internet celebrity, OnlyFans model and twitch streamer.
She has millions of followers on every single platform from twitter to YouTube to Instagram etc.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
While she makes a huge amount of money from her online activities, apparently up to $2 million a month, perhaps the easiest way she rakes in cash is through sleep streams.
Siragusa reportedly makes thousands of dollars simply by livestreaming herself while she is sleeping.
It is the Truman show come to life.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She says she earns between $10 000 and $15 000 for every sleep stream.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Amouranth is not the only streamer making money this way, as many others on the web are using sleep streaming to make insane amounts.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Amouranth_(2023_Creator_Clash)_01.png
