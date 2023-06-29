[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?
Clement Manyathela speaks with Sahlulele Luzipo, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources, Thapelo Mabote, Spokesperson for the Lesotho Prime Minister, Meshack Mbangula, Coordinator, Mining Affected Communities United in Action and David Van Wyk Researcher at the Benchmarks Foundation.
The Government of Lesotho has admitted that economic issues in that country have contributed to illegal mining in South Africa.
The Lesotho government and the South African government are deliberating around the retrieval of bodies of roughly 30 illegal miners stuck in an abandoned mine shaft.
Gwede Mantashe has accused the Lesotho government of "economic sabotage" due to the issues of illegal miners as many are believed to be Lesotho nationals.
There have also been allegations that illegal miners are funding politicians in Lesotho.
Mabote says that if these allegations are true, it is important to track where these operation are getting the money from.
Where do they get money to fund politicians if that allegation is true?Thapelo Mabote, Spokesperson - Lesotho Prime Minister
We should find the buyers and the funders of these individuals.Thapelo Mabote, Spokesperson - Lesotho Prime Minister
Illegal mining not only costs our economy significantly but is also costing multiple lives, and is clearly an issue that needs to be resolved.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC
The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.Read More
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'
South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.Read More
Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO
He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.Read More
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'
Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?Read More
Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues
All the news you need to know.Read More