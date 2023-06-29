Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Advaita Naidoo, MD of Jack Hammer Global's Africa business.
- Is the traditional annual or sometimes bi-annual performance review outdated?
- Companies can implement a number of alternative and more effective approaches says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo
When last did you have an annual performance review?
And how did you feel afterwards - empowered or demoralised?
The question is whether the performance review as we know it, is still relevant in today's work environment.
While many historic business processes and practices have long since fallen by the wayside in favour of more effective and efficient ones, this one remains obstinately in place comments Advaita Naidoo.
She's Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer Global.
They scratch in their memory recesses and they're going to capture the highlights and the lowlights and very little in between so, again, it's a pretty meaningless exercise.Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa - Jack Hammer Global
The traditional performance review is not future fit, Naidoo concludes.
It's not as relevant as it once was, and doesn't impact or enhance performance which was ostensibly its aim she says.
For most companies these reviews are delivered once, maybe twice a year, and if you want to change something - whether it's behaviour, process or outlook - surely you need that feedback continuously and systematically.... and then give the employer a chance to act on that feedback.Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa - Jack Hammer Global
More and more we're hoping that performance reviews will be recognised as a sort of arcane box ticking exercise... The practice had the aim to solve a need or address a pain point, but hasn't seen any updates or useful iterations over the years.Advaita Naidoo, MD: Africa - Jack Hammer Global
Without continuous tweaking of the process, it's probably time for a complete overhaul of the system she says.
Alternative approaches to the annual assessment include:
- Constant feedback and evaluation based on actual behaviours and outcomes,
- Using automated tools and platforms that make the process easier and more objective,
- Providing training for managers on how to give and receive feedback effectively and in a non-confrontational and supportive way,
- Ongoing and open two-way communication and input from employees on their performance; and
- Drawing up of customised and flexible criteria and metrics that suit different roles and situations.
