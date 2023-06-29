SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets
Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, crypto lead at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.
South African investors have been drawn into fresh trouble brewing in the world of crypto.
Local crypto investment platform Revix has announced it's suspending withdrawals of nearly a quarter of its customers' assets, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.
Haru Invest is a regulated virtual asset service provider (VASP) in the European Union, and is licensed as a Money Service Business (MSB) in the US, Revix said in a statement.
The South Korea-based company said it froze withdrawls after discovering irregularities in respect of one of its service partners.
In its latest statement on 26 June, Haru said it "is still trying to determine the extent of the losses at B&S".
Haru's answer to your inquiries: https://t.co/5TBT3AhjdW' Haru Invest (@haruinvest) June 26, 2023
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Carel de Jager, crypto lead at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
De Jager explains that Revix used a different combination of custody providers, which means the platform didn't necessarily keep its access keys to all of the crypto that it holds.
He outlines the reasons for this structure:
One is because it provides a little bit of an alternative risk profile, which Revix was more comfortable with and secondly, it provided the opportunity to earn yields or interest on these crypto assets.Carel de Jager, Crypto Lead - CSIR
One of these providers was Haru Invest in Korea, who suddenly halted withdrawals about a week back because of troubles in their country... Of course filtered this through to Revix, and now it seems to us that about 24% of all Revix's crypto assets were held at that custodian and are now inaccessible.Carel de Jager, Crypto Lead - CSIR
De Jager says Revix made its customers aware of the situation only sometime on Wednesday which is perhaps understandable, as the company had to assess its own risk and possibly implement some of the measures needed to halt the percentage of its withdrawals.
While it is difficult to predict what is going to happen going forward, "these things usually don't end well" he says.
Revix's custody provider Haru is now busy with legal proceedings in the USA against the platform that it has used, so it's all entertwined and at this point it doesn't look very good.Carel de Jager, Crypto Lead - CSIR
While crypto investing comes with massive benefits, it also comes with massive risk he points out.
Scroll up to listen to de Jager's advice on how to _try _and protect yourself in the crypto space
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/promesaartstudio/promesaartstudio1810/promesaartstudio181000052/109058735-physical-version-of-ethereum-eth-bitcoin-btc-ripple-xrp-and-south-africa-flag-the-top-3-cryptocurren.jpg
More from Business
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid
The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.Read More
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?
Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".Read More
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.Read More
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle
EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.Read More
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.Read More
More from Local
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid
The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.Read More
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".Read More
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa
A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa.Read More
[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?
Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa.Read More
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end
The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.Read More
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC
The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.Read More
New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'
South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.Read More
Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'
Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?
Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.Read More
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time
Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out.Read More
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani
On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA.Read More
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping
Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that.Read More
Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler
Are contactless cards safe? Wendy Knowler breaks down the details on tap and go’s.Read More
South Koreans become a year (or two) younger under new age law
This week South Koreans become a year or two younger overnight.Read More
Team South Africa beats 30 others to WIN world's TOP sheep shearing competition
The Golden Shears is the pinnacle for shearers and wool handlers with 30 countries competing for the top prize, which SA won!Read More
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power
The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.Read More
The benefits of weightlifting for women who are experiencing menopause
As a woman's hormones begin to change, strength and conditioning training will help with her general wellbeing.Read More