Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994 The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finan... 29 June 2023 7:39 PM
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa. 29 June 2023 5:17 PM
View all Local
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA. 29 June 2023 2:30 PM
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that. 29 June 2023 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid

29 June 2023 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
BMW
Bruce Whitfield
BMW Rosslyn plant
Electric vehicle manufacturers
Foreign investment
electric vehicles
Electric Vehicle

The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group SA and Sub-Saharan Africa.

- The BMW Group is investing R4.2 billion for "electrification" of its Rosslyn manufacturing plant

- The BMW X3 will be produced at Plant Rosslyn from the second half of 2024 as a plug-in hybrid for global export

BMW's Rosslyn manufacturing plant - BMW South Africa on Facebook @BMWSA
BMW's Rosslyn manufacturing plant - BMW South Africa on Facebook @BMWSA

The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant (outside Pretoria) to produce its next-generation electric X3 model.

The BMW X3 will be produced at Plant Rosslyn from the second half of 2024 as a plug-in hybrid for global export.

The announcement comes as the German luxury vehicle manufacturer celebrates its 50th anniversary.

RELATED: Global automaker Stellantis plans to build manufacturing plant in SA

BMW said the investment will be accompanied by specialist training for more than 300 employees at the plant.

The multi-national auto maker noted that the South African plant has produced more than 1.6 million vehicles to date and exported them to more than 40 countries worldwide.

Plant Rosslyn's production portfolio has included the BMW 1800 SA and BMW 2000 SA as well as the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series. For decades it was a cornerstone of BMW 3 Series production, and it has been manufacturing the BMW X3 since 2018 – the best-selling BMW. Its establishment marked the start of BMW’s globalisation.

BMW Group

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

It's a hybrid model, so what we'll be introducing in the second half of next year is the brand-new X3 in hybrid model with a petrol engine, combined with electric drive.

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO - BMW Group SA and Sub-Sahara Africa

This being the new-generation X3, the model doesn't exist yet van Binsbergen confirms.

Not only will they be the first hybrids to be built in South Africa by BMW, the local plant will also be the auto maker's sole provider.

BMW's elected to make BMW South Africa, the Rosslyn plant, the sole provider of the X3 hybrid with the new generation.

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO - BMW Group SA and Sub-Sahara Africa

Why go hybrid and not full-electric when many countries will be banning the sale of any vehicle with an internal combustion engine in about ten years' time?

Van Binsbergen explains that the hybrid is seen as an ideal bridging technology, and an ideal way to step into the electrified era for a South African factory.

I believe that from 2035 onwards the hybrids can't be sold either in the UK or Europe, and this model we're talking about wont be allowed anymore... so it actually works perfectly for that timing...

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO - BMW Group SA and Sub-Sahara Africa

It allows us to introduce electric drive into the South African factory, bring skills into the country... a skills development programme for our people on the line, and make a half a step let's say towards full electric. And it's a very important first step.

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO - BMW Group SA and Sub-Sahara Africa

Scroll up to listen to the interview with van Binsbergen




29 June 2023 9:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
BMW
Bruce Whitfield
BMW Rosslyn plant
Electric vehicle manufacturers
Foreign investment
electric vehicles
Electric Vehicle

More from Business

@ammentorp/123rf.com

Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?

29 June 2023 8:12 PM

Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994

29 June 2023 7:39 PM

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ askarimullin/123rf

Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end

29 June 2023 11:16 AM

The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle

28 June 2023 7:32 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents in Diepkloof protests over land and housing. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN

Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel

28 June 2023 11:16 AM

According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month

28 June 2023 8:14 AM

Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994

29 June 2023 7:39 PM

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa

29 June 2023 5:17 PM

A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?

29 June 2023 3:18 PM

Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ askarimullin/123rf

Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end

29 June 2023 11:16 AM

The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture credit: @jsteenhuisen

DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC

29 June 2023 10:52 AM

The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'

29 June 2023 10:25 AM

South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'

29 June 2023 8:08 AM

Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, during the launch of a new Mandela Day strategy. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.

Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

28 June 2023 5:22 PM

He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

World

Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping

Lifestyle

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

29 June 2023 11:41 PM

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

29 June 2023 11:27 PM

Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA