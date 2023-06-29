Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time

29 June 2023 4:09 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Religion
beliefs

Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out.

Uveka Rangappa speaks with Prof Jaco Beyers, Head of department: Religion Studies at University of Pretoria

Religions have existed throughout history as a way for us to understand, and respond to, something that seems more powerful than ourselves.

As the world and our understanding of it has changed, so have our religious practices and beliefs.

According to Beyers, there are some religions we can give names to that are no longer practiced, such as ancient Greek and Roman religions, but there are many more that we cannot name.

He adds that the reason religions have died out is because the nature of religion is organic.

Religions are born, the grow, they die out and they might even be reborn and take on new forms.

Jaco Beyers, Head of department - Religion Studies at University of Pretoria

He says in some cases a religion may no longer be practiced because it was destroyed when a community was invaded, but sometimes it may just evolve into something entirely different.

Just take for example, Christianity that started in the first century C.E is not the same form of Christianity that we currently experience.

Jaco Beyers, Head of department - Religion Studies at University of Pretoria
© shadowstudio/123rf.com
© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Through the evolving of this religion we might not even be able to recognise the original form of such a religion.

Jaco Beyers, Head of department - Religion Studies at University of Pretoria

In addition to this he says sometimes when cultural groups come into contact one religion may be absorbed by another and something new is formed.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time




