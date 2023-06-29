Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa. 29 June 2023 5:17 PM
[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths? Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa. 29 June 2023 3:18 PM
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
View all Local
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA. 29 June 2023 2:30 PM
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that. 29 June 2023 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how... 29 June 2023 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa

29 June 2023 5:17 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Tuberculosis
TB vaccine
Tuberculosis vaccine
vaccine trial

A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa.

John Maytham speaks with Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology at The South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI).

A Phase three clinical trail for a new candidate vaccine against TB will be conducted in our country.

This trial could last roughly five or six years.

According to Scriba, this vaccine has been in roughly a dozen trials so far and appears to be safe.

It was well tolerated by those who received it.

Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology - SATVI

He adds that in a Phase two trial it was shown to have some success in preventing tuberculosis.

In addition to this he says this vaccine could be given to older people and those who are already infected with the bacterium that causes TB.

That is extremely exciting.

Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology - SATVI
Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com
Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

What we need to do right away is to start this trial and see whether this vaccine will indeed work.

Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology - SATVI

Listen to the interview above for more.




29 June 2023 5:17 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Tuberculosis
TB vaccine
Tuberculosis vaccine
vaccine trial

More from Local

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths?

29 June 2023 3:18 PM

Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ askarimullin/123rf

Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end

29 June 2023 11:16 AM

The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture credit: @jsteenhuisen

DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC

29 June 2023 10:52 AM

The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© utopia88/123rf.com

New strategy to fight animal trafficking 'a really big win'

29 June 2023 10:25 AM

South Africa has implemented the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'

29 June 2023 8:08 AM

Residents of Diepsloot have been protesting over the ongoing crises in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Credit squeeze, image: pixabay.com

SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns

28 June 2023 7:02 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, during the launch of a new Mandela Day strategy. Picture: @NelsonMandela/Twitter.

Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO

28 June 2023 5:22 PM

He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

28 June 2023 3:16 PM

Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues

28 June 2023 2:46 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

World

Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping

Lifestyle

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

Joburg EMS issues accidental fire warning: 'Never leave candles unattended'

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents gear up for another confrontation with SAPS

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA