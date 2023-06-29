Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa
John Maytham speaks with Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology at The South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI).
A Phase three clinical trail for a new candidate vaccine against TB will be conducted in our country.
This trial could last roughly five or six years.
According to Scriba, this vaccine has been in roughly a dozen trials so far and appears to be safe.
It was well tolerated by those who received it.Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology - SATVI
He adds that in a Phase two trial it was shown to have some success in preventing tuberculosis.
In addition to this he says this vaccine could be given to older people and those who are already infected with the bacterium that causes TB.
That is extremely exciting.Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology - SATVI
What we need to do right away is to start this trial and see whether this vaccine will indeed work.Thomas Scriba, Deputy Director of Immunology - SATVI
Listen to the interview above for more.
