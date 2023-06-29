Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula
CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has defended Parliament’s handling of an independent panel report on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.
A day before the public protector is expected to reveal her findings on the Phala Phala matter, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had done everything to the letter.
READ:
-
NPA 'assessing' Phala Phala case after Hawks obtained at least 128 statements
-
Zondo calls for a permanent anti-state capture committee in Parliament
She was responding to criticisms from the Zondo commission of inquiry on how Parliament has previously dealt with motions of no confidence in the president.
In December, the African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament quashed the findings of a panel of jurists that Ramaphosa may have breached the executive members ethics code.
Former President Jacob Zuma faced eight motions of no confidence during his time in office.
Mapisa-Nqakula said this gave rise to impeachment rules being drafted, which Parliament strictly adhered to in the Phala Phala matter.
“My point is that you can’t say nothing has been done by Parliament… our conscience is very clear that we did everything to the letter. Everything relevant to this section of the Constitution.”
She said presiding officers could not be criticised for how the National Assembly voted.
“You can’t, because the report was voted against by the majority in Parliament. You can’t then say Parliament failed in its execution of its task.”
Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament would leave it up to the next administration to decide whether an oversight committee on the presidency was necessary.
This article first appeared on EWN : Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
