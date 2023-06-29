Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
Banyana Banyana striker, Jermaine Seoposenwe says the team is preparing well and will be ready to compete at the Women’s World Cup starting next month.
South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand where they will be in a group with Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, the 29-year-old said there is a different feeling in the camp as the team prepares for their second world cup journey.
The team is preparing well and focusing on the first game and what we need to do to start the tournament well.Jermaine Seoposenwe, Banyana Banyana Striker
We saw the importance of starting competitions well at AFCON. Sweden are among the favourites but anything can happen in football and I am confident in the abilities of my teammates.Jermaine Seoposenwe, Banyana Banyana Striker
When you come into the tournament as African champions it does come with pressure but also gives us confidence that we can perform at a high level. I hope that we all tap into the mentality and confidence that we had at AFCON. I don’t really care what people think about our team, the only thing that matters is the team, we have gone into a world cup before but we now know what we are capable of.Jermaine Seoposenwe, Banyana Banyana Striker
Seoposenwe is also making big moves on the club scene having signed a two-year contract with Las Rayados del Monterrey in Mexico having spent one season with Jaurez.
It’s a really competitive league and that’s also why I have taken the fitness side seriously. Playing in a team that’s not at the top of the league means we have to work even harder but I have enjoyed every moment of it since coming here, and getting to the first ever playoffs in the clubs history. That’s football, and people will question these decisions about moving but when you value yourself and see yourself as a business, you are always looking to improve and go to the biggest clubs. I want to compete for championships and for titles and keep going to next level in my career.Jermaine Seoposenwe, Banyana Banyana Striker
The Women’s World Cup starts on 20 July.
This article first appeared on 947 : Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe
Source : Image courtesy: Jermaine Seoposenwe Instagram
