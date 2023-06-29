Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues
CAPE TOWN - Heavy rains, strong winds and rare weather phenomena have wreaked havoc across the country over the past two weeks.
Storms in the Western Cape more than a week ago led to uprooted trees, rockfalls, mudslides, rivers bursting their banks, and at least two deaths.
Tornado-hit Inanda residents fear government won't step up to the plate
In KwaZulu-Natal this week, a tornado ripped through parts of Durban.
Eastern Cape residents have also been posting pictures of streets covered in snow.
☃️❄️It’s SNOWING IN SA!❄️☃️' Vox Weather (@VoxWeatherZa) June 29, 2023
Location: Barkley East, Eastern Cape#snow #snowinsa #southafrica #snowtok #barklyeast #snowman pic.twitter.com/ZeqphJlsxa
Some parts are still being hit by inclement weather amid recovery operations.
And forecasts are ominous, with the South African Weather Service issuing a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the Drakensberg and the Eastern Cape, including the areas of Molteno, Barkly East, Matatiele, and Lady Grey.
A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where seven fatalities were reported this week. The latest in a string of cold fronts is hitting the Western Cape from Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues
