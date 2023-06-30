ANCYL elective conference will go ahead as planned, says task team
JOHANNESBURG - Despite massive delays to the start of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL)'s elective conference, its national task team is adamant that the league will conclude its programme this weekend.
The league’s long-awaited elective conference was set to commence on Friday morning at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
However, there have been delays due to backlogs in the registration process.
In December last year, the ANC was unable to go through every item on the agenda of its national elective conference – which led to a hybrid conference being convened a month later.
But the ANCYL task team’s deputy co-ordinator Collen Malatji said this will not be the case with their conference.
"The biggest mistake the mother body did was not to do pre-registrations. We have done pre-registrations. We are just delayed with hours to start the conference."
Malatji said the youth league has learnt from the mistakes of its mother body and is confident that the conference will not require an extension.
This article first appeared on EWN
