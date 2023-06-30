Spend #AnHourWith the multi-talented Danielle Retief this Sunday!
Mike Wills speaks to Danielle Retief.
This Sunday, South African actress, writer, producer, director, singer, entrepreneur and dancer, Danielle Retief is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith!
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite music from the 80's and 90's, and share fond musical memories.
The multi-talented Retief played the role of Marelie Beukes in the kykNET drama series, Song vir Katryn. She's also cast in the 2023 film, Afrikaans romance film, Strooi.
The story revolves around Madelaine, a charming farm girl and school photographer from Dewetsdorp. Her life takes an unexpected turn when her car breaks down in Gauteng, leading to a chance encounter with a handsome stranger.
Every Sunday, for just one _hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African _personality.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for awesome tracks from Phil Collins, Spice Girls, and Genesis!
