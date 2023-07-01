Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach





Life can be incredibly demanding, with untold pressures placed on us in our personal and professional lives.

But it can also make one feel stuck, frustrated and lacking progress.

Have you ever thought of having someone help you make those big life decisions?

Sometimes, an independent and impartial voice can help you gain greater clarity on your passion and purpose.

Sara Jayne Makwala-King talks to life coach Rabi Khobane about how a life coach can help us with some of the challenges we may be facing in our work, financial and romantic lives.

It's about setting a goal in your present state and getting into your future state. It's about taking actionable steps. It's future focused and solutions orientated. Some people say it's about improving performance but it's really about getting you where you want to. Rabi Khobane, Life coach

Life coaches serve as a guide to help you figure out what you want out of life.

In most situations, clients do not feel in control of their own lives and are merely following societal expectations.

I help you figure out what you're passionate about and what kind of life you want to live. I coach a lot of black women and what I often hear is that they don't want to be a strong black woman. I talk them through the expectations placed on us as black women and then the light goes off that I can actually lean into my soft side and my vulnerability. Then we really work on discovering what that looks like. Rabi Khobane, Life coach

Life coaches essentially help you build awareness of yourself.

Active listening is a key requirement and entails listening to what your client says, but also what they're not saying.

Life coaches need to ask insightful questions that allow the clients to reflect and think about their situation.

Creating a safe and trusting space is critical to the work we do. You're asking people to be vulnerable which is difficult. So if they don't feel safe and trusting with you, they wont feel safe within their themselves. When you communicate, you need to be clear and direct and use your client's language so they can feel safe. You need empathy and it requires patience. They will get where they need to get be on their own schedule and not on yours. Rabi Khobane, Life coach

To book a consultation or to find out more, email rabi@rabikhobame.com or follow @rabikhobaneco on social media.

