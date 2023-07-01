Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Celebrating the 63rd anniversary of DRC independence

Alice in Wonderland

Mushroom cultivation workshop

The United Congolese Community of South Africa will be commemorating 63 years since the Democratic Republic of Congo achieved independence from Belgium.

The celebrations will take place on Saturday (01 July 2023) at Alliance Francaise in Loop Street from 12pm to 3pm.

According to the event organisers, the celebrations will take place in a patriotic, fraternal spirit and will highlight the essential role of Congolese women in society.

There will be a panel discussion, fashion show, live band, and more.

This FREE cultural event is open to the public.

The musical 'Alice in Wonderland' is on at the Canal Walk Children’s Theatre until 16 July 2023.

The much-loved story tells the tale of Alice who follows a white rabbit down the rabbit hole and finds herself in Wonderland, a place where she meets a number of interesting characters.

The musical is directed by the award-winning duo, Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer.

For every ticket sold, R5 will be donated to the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC).

Keen on growing your own mushrooms at home?

Well, Afrifungi will be hosting a Mushroom Cultivation Workshop on Sunday (2 July 2023) from 09:30am to 2pm at Boschendal Estate.

The session will cover an introduction to the world of fungi and small-scale mushroom farming.

You will also be taught how to grow shiitake mushrooms on logs, integrate mushroom growing in your garden, and much more.

