Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence

1 July 2023 11:07 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Kholeka Gcaleka
Phala Phala
Phala Phala investigation

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the president of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says he has always maintained that he did not violate his oath of office as it notes acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s final report on the Phala Phala saga.

Gcaleka’s report into her year-long investigation was made public on Friday.

She found no evidence substantiating claims that the president had undertaken paid work while serving as the head of state, nor did he abuse his powers or create conflict between his private interests and that of his role as the executive.

READ MORE:

Four complaints had been lodged with the Public Protector, one by the African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Vuyo Zungula, another by the Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen and two more by members of the public.

They believed the president could have breached the Executive Members Ethics code.

Opposition parties have widely rejected the outcomes of Gcaleka’s probe, with some now seeking a judicial review of the report.

“The Presidency has noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the president of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code. The President has always maintained that he was not party to any wrongdoing or violation of his oath of office,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.


This article first appeared on EWN : Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence




1 July 2023 11:07 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Kholeka Gcaleka
Phala Phala
Phala Phala investigation

More from Local

The "Abundance Crochet Coral Reef" has found a home at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Image: Two Oceans Aquarium website

Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create

2 July 2023 4:44 PM

The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our oceans' coral reefs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groote Schuur Hospital unveiled a new linear accelerator machine as part of efforts to improve radiation therapy for cancer patients. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur

2 July 2023 2:06 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch therapies available in the private healthcare sector, available in the public system says EWN's Kevin Brandt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022

2 July 2023 12:10 PM

The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study

2 July 2023 11:54 AM

A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KwaZulu-Natal on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

2 July 2023 10:24 AM

His admission to hospital follows the death of the king's senior Induna who passed away suddenly after allegedly being poisoned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak

2 July 2023 9:39 AM

Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

'Agliotti admitted wrongdoings and focused his last years on family' says author

1 July 2023 6:33 PM

Newman, who penned Agliotti's biography alongside Peter Piegel, described him as a charismatic person that lived largely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers

1 July 2023 4:08 PM

The decision follows recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers, and the increase will be backdated to April 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Glenn Agliotti inside the South Gauteng High Court on 17 November, 2010. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death

1 July 2023 1:41 PM

Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Glenn Agliotti dies

1 July 2023 12:15 PM

Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

ANCYL's national youth task team deputy coordinator Collen Malatji. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/ Eyewitness News.

Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed

1 July 2023 11:38 PM

Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka presents the controversial Phala Phala saga report - among others - on 30 June 2023. Photo: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness

Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing

30 June 2023 6:59 PM

The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National youth task team deputy co-ordinator of the ANC, Collen Malatji. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/ Eyewitness News.

ANCYL elective conference will go ahead as planned, says task team

30 June 2023 6:19 PM

The league’s long-awaited elective conference was set to commence on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

29 June 2023 7:27 PM

A day before the public protector is expected to reveal her findings on the Phala Phala matter, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had done everything to the letter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture credit: @jsteenhuisen

DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC

29 June 2023 10:52 AM

The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile on a two-day oversight visit in Eastern Cape. Picture: Twitter/@PresidencyZA

Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle

28 June 2023 7:32 PM

EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war'

28 June 2023 3:16 PM

Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

In conversation with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula: 'I am not fake'

28 June 2023 2:31 PM

If another party were to take over from the ANC in 2024, it would reap the benefits of the ruling party's work, claims Mbalula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aged hands counting coins. Picture: Pixabay

R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party

28 June 2023 1:19 PM

The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

28 June 2023 11:44 AM

Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur

Local

Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA