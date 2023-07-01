Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity





Leo Faro and parents Fabian and Diedre with Sara-Jayne. Photo: Cape Talk

Ten-year-old Leo Faro is bringing smiles to Tiktok with his confidence, positivity, humour and infectious energy.

This talented kid from Mitchells Plain caught the attention of many social media users on the Father's Day weekend with his song Shabalabas vir my "Daddy".

It's a catchy tune that's hard to get out of your head and was shared by the likes of comedian Marc Lottering.

Leo has 59,000 followers and has had 1.4 million likes on Tiktok.

He does everything from football tutorials, singing, dancing, taste tests to funny challenges.

And it's a a family affair.

His mom and dad Deirdre and Fabian also star in some of his videos. .

My dad and I love playing around with words and we just came up with 'shabalabas'. 'Shabalabas' is only for positive things...like if he's a lekker dad, he's a shabalabas dad. Leo Faro, Tiktok star

As his managers, Fabian feels parental support is crucial to the development of the child.

Leo and I have an authentic relationship. What ever you see on the platform is true to what you see. There's kids who don't know how to pass a ball and we wanted to share the platform by teaching others. We've got so much feedback from the Tiktok community and we engage with our followers by creating content around the comments. Fabian Faro, Leo's father

Leo's access to Tiktok is strictly controlled by his parents, who film the content and manage the account.

His parents moderate the engagement but often make him aware of negative comments through constructive feedback.

Leo's platform has garnered several paid partnerships, which his parents feel must be aligned with his family friendly brand.

I want to use the money to study to go to university. Leo Faro, Tiktok star

While Leo loves dribbling a football and dabbling in social media, he's now picked up a new skill - the saxophone.

This young talent has his eyes firmly set on a career in sport.

I want to be a professional rugby player. Leo Faro, Tiktok star

Follow Leo and his family on Tiktok @shabalabas

Scroll up for the full conversation.