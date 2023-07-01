How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
Gugs Mhlungu interviews motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker. [Skip to 16:19]
Buying a car in South Africa is becoming out of reach for many.
Research conducted by Compare the Market Australia (CMA) shows that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.
The ratio was determined by taking each country's car prices and dividing it by the country's yearly average disposable income.
These numbers would then give an indication of how many years of disposable income was needed to buy each car.
The prices of nine popular vehicle models were compared across seven countries.
For a simple vehicle like a Jeep Grand Cherokee, you will need in a South African setting, an average of eight years to save to buy that vehicle whereas in the States [USA] it was about 0,8 years to purchase the same vehicle.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
A lot of times you will hear people say it's due to the currency because we import the vehicles and there are high import duties etc... but these vehicles are quite expensive in South Africa.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
I don't know why vehicles are so expensive.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
