'Inflation hates the poor the most' - economist warns as outlook remains bleak





Some economists say they are worried that households could remain strapped for spare cash as the economic growth outlook remains bleak.

The 2023 GDP growth outlook is ticking between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Forecasts have also warned that higher inflation and an aggressive rise in interest rates could worsen the financial strain on households.

The impact includes dampened demand for credit and another wave of job losses.

Chief economist at Rand Merchant Bank Isaah Mhlanga said the poor remain the hardest hit.

“Inflation hates the poor the most, who do not have the ability to respond to it in a meaningful way because their incomes are quite limited. So, it is important to bring inflation down."

Mhlanga said the Reserve Bank may still have an appetite to increase the repo rate to push inflation down.

“Interest rates are close to peaking. There may be one or two more hikes in the pipeline but if you look at the trajectory of inflation which has surprised on the downside for two consecutive months, it suggests that we should be close to peak interest rates," he added.

