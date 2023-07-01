Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?
Gugs Mhlungu interviews MyBroadband's Editor-At-Large, Jan Vermeulen.
- TikTok has over 1.677 billion users as of 2023
- Gen Z are reportedly turning to TikTok for answers instead of Google
- TikTok is a video-focused social media app
I hope people aren't turning to TikTok to find answers and getting the wrong information, but I certainly think Google is sitting up and taking notice of TikTok infringing on YouTube's domain.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand
There has reportedly been an increase in Gen Z using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.
Not quite sure what I mean when I say Gen Z?
A quick Google search says that this is the name given to those born between 1997 and 2012.
According to a euronews.next article: "For Gen Z, TikTok is the place to turn to when you’re looking for answers. Where to find cute cafes in town? What is the best Italian restaurant in London? What exhibitions are on in Paris? How to write a cover letter? How to have a clean break-up?"
Vermeulen says there is so much misinformation on the video-focused social media app.
Some of it is well intentioned and some of it just joking.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand
He adds that because South Africans find the funny in everything, we can't take what we see on TikTok too seriously.
We've got this sort of joking culture in South Africa where we try and fool one another and that happens a lot on TikTok.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand
Whichever platform you decide to turn to for answers, always remember to take the time to verify every answer a search engine gives you.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK
The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome.Read More
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create
The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our oceans' coral reefs.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO
Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being.Read More
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much!
A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. This week, Sara-Jayne is joined by life coach, Rabi Khobane.Read More
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction
Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience.Read More