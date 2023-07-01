



Gugs Mhlungu interviews MyBroadband's Editor-At-Large, Jan Vermeulen.

TikTok has over 1.677 billion users as of 2023

Gen Z are reportedly turning to TikTok for answers instead of Google

TikTok is a video-focused social media app

I hope people aren't turning to TikTok to find answers and getting the wrong information, but I certainly think Google is sitting up and taking notice of TikTok infringing on YouTube's domain. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand

TikTok

There has reportedly been an increase in Gen Z using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google.

Not quite sure what I mean when I say Gen Z?

A quick Google search says that this is the name given to those born between 1997 and 2012.

According to a euronews.next article: "For Gen Z, TikTok is the place to turn to when you’re looking for answers. Where to find cute cafes in town? What is the best Italian restaurant in London? What exhibitions are on in Paris? How to write a cover letter? How to have a clean break-up?"

Vermeulen says there is so much misinformation on the video-focused social media app.

Some of it is well intentioned and some of it just joking. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand

He adds that because South Africans find the funny in everything, we can't take what we see on TikTok too seriously.

We've got this sort of joking culture in South Africa where we try and fool one another and that happens a lot on TikTok. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-At-Large - MyBroadBand

Whichever platform you decide to turn to for answers, always remember to take the time to verify every answer a search engine gives you.

This article first appeared on 702 : Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'?