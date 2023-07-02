



South African fans of the multi-award-winning superstar Freddie Jackson are said to be in for a treat come September.

The 'Freddie Jackson, You Are My Lady South Africa Tour' will take place at the Sun City Superbowl on 23 and 24 September 2023.

This will be the 66-year-old’s first time in Mzansi.

The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner is known for hits such as 'Rock Me Tonight (For Old Time Sake)', 'All I'll Ever Ask' and 'You Are My Lady'.

Jackson has reportedly sold more than 15 million records worldwide.

The 'all white concert experience' promises to be epic and amazing, according to event organisers.

Ticket prices range from R450 to R1150.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA