'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
South African fans of the multi-award-winning superstar Freddie Jackson are said to be in for a treat come September.
The 'Freddie Jackson, You Are My Lady South Africa Tour' will take place at the Sun City Superbowl on 23 and 24 September 2023.
This will be the 66-year-old’s first time in Mzansi.
The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner is known for hits such as 'Rock Me Tonight (For Old Time Sake)', 'All I'll Ever Ask' and 'You Are My Lady'.
Jackson has reportedly sold more than 15 million records worldwide.
The 'all white concert experience' promises to be epic and amazing, according to event organisers.
Ticket prices range from R450 to R1150.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA
Source : https://www.ticketpros.co.za/portal/web/index.php/event/bc43d4b0-6a15-6052-9e7f-646b774e4702
More from Entertainment
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, co-owner of the Shark Research Unit in Mossel Bay.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith the multi-talented Danielle Retief this Sunday!
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am.Read More
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More