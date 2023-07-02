[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with healthcare practitioner and founder of Functional Health, Plaxy Gühr.
According to a new study published in the journal of Science Translational Medicine, the bacteria in your gut may play a role in whether you develop Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers found that "people with early markers of Alzheimer's disease had similar gut microbiome compositions that were different from those without early signs of the condition."
164 people between the ages of 68 and 94 formed part of the study.
Alzheimer’s is a slow and deadly disease of the brain.
There is currently no cure for it.
Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s and how to best treat it.
There are many causes of Alzheimer's, and one of them is inflammation. When there is inflammation in the gut, you get inflammation in the brain. When we talk about inflammation, we are specifically talking about the immune system that is not happy.Plaxy Gühr, healthcare practitioner and founder of Functional Health
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/maintenance-people-old-love-care-4083343/
