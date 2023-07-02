'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to hydrologist and geologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald.
Are we pumping too much water from the ground?
A recent study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters suggests "by pumping water out of the ground and moving it elsewhere, humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between 1993 and 2010 alone."
Groenewald says the research is not a cause for concern.
The study just confirmed that the Earth is a spinning object. It has wobbled through the ages.Dr Gideon Groenewald, hydrologist and geologist
He adds that all the research has proven, is that there are certain reasons why the wobble can increase sometimes.
They clearly indicated that the wobble always comes back to normal again.Dr Gideon Groenewald, hydrologist and geologist
The research shows that between 1993 and 2010, billions of litres of water have been extracted.
Groundwater provides drinking water to people and livestock.
It also assists with crop irrigation when there is little rainfall.
It's much more important that we extract water to give people to drink because that is the only way we are going to survive the drought season.Dr Gideon Groenewald, hydrologist and geologist
Groenewald says he is not worried that we will deplete the groundwater because we have a cyclic system, whereby what we use goes back into the system all the time.
But we do have to be careful in how and how much groundwater we extract and how we manage it.Dr Gideon Groenewald, hydrologist and geologist
This article first appeared on 702
