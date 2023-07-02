New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur





Sara-Jane Makwala King talks to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt about the new development.

Cancer treatment can be a scary journey for patients, and their loved ones too.

This week Groote Schuur Hospital unveiled a brand-new piece of radiation equipment, which promises to make the treatment process easier for cancer patients.

Groote Schuur Hospital unveiled a new linear accelerator machine as part of efforts to improve radiation therapy for cancer patients. Image: Screengrab from EWN video

Groote Schuur's new medical linear accelerator (LINAC) is used to deliver radiotherapy to the exact location where cancer is detected in the body.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets more detail from Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt, who attended the unveiling.

It's a good news story in the public health technology space... Groote Schuur Hospital has added another radiotherapy machine. They now have four, but this latest one is very much top-of-the-range. It can do more precision radiation, it gives the patient less time on the bed being treated and also makes the treatment a more pleasant experience. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Cancer invokes a lot of fear in people... so what the health experts in this space are trying to do is to make top-notch therapies that are available within the private health care sector also available in the public health care sector. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Explaining how the the new piece of equipment works, Professor Jeanette Parks (Head of Radiation Oncology) said it is a much more sophisticated machine than the one it replaces.

It allows for both stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) AND stereotactic radiotherapy to be undertaken.

The Mayo Clinic explains that stereotactic radiosurgery is not surgery in the traditional sense, because there is no incision. It describes SRS as a techinque that uses "many precisely focused radiation beams to treat tumors and other problems...".

#RadioTherapy Groote Schuur Hospital is today unveiling a new linear accelerator machine (LINAC) as part of efforts to improve radiation therapy for cancer patients



Head of Radiation Oncology, Professor Jeanette Parks, explains…

Brandt says there are a lot of scary cancer statistics coming from not only Groote Schuur, but the World Health Organization.

The Hospital says every year they treat about 3 000 new cancer patients, and do follow-ups of more than 30 000 cancer patients. The WHO also says that by 2040 cancer will become the leading cause of death in Africa. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

That's also the message we got from the oncologists at the Hospital, themselves saying that the numbers are increasing globally and we're not really sure why, so it's important that we sharpen our ability to better treat these conditions. Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter

Health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, is at Groote Schuur Hospital today for the unveiling…

Brandt also spoke to a patient who has already been treated with this new piece of machinery.

She said it helps to make the process more "pleasant", which along with the caring nature of Groote Schuur's doctors and the clinicians makes what is a very scary treatment slightly easier for her.

Geraldine Nelson, a cervical cancer patient, is currently undergoing radiation therapy via the LINAC at Groote Schuur Hospital.

