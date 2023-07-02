[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create The 'Abundance Crochet Coral Reef' was meticulously created by hundreds of South African citizens to highlight the plight of our o... 2 July 2023 4:44 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK The story made headlines around the world when a tourist was filmed carving names into a wall of the ancient Colosseum amphitheatr... 2 July 2023 7:20 PM
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

2 July 2023 12:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
self care
self-neglect

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

There is no one widely accepted definition for self-neglect, but some have described it as the absence of self-care.

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay
FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

According to selfneglect.org, some of the following attributes are usually included or implied for the identification of self-neglect:

  • The individual does not clean their body, clothes, possessions, and house, to the point of living in filth
  • The individual constantly refuses help/services that could improve their quality of life
  • The individual makes bad decisions and chooses unsafe behaviors that place them at risk of harm

We have a responsibility to care.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Just the word neglect, suggests that there is a form of abrogation of responsibility.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Something is amiss from what is expected and necessary as a survival need.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’




2 July 2023 12:58 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
self care
self-neglect

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: Pixabay

[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's

2 July 2023 10:17 AM

Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Allergy

Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood

1 July 2023 11:00 AM

Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Diego Vito Cervo/123rf

The trending 'Hot Girl Walk' and tips to reap the benefits

28 June 2023 11:36 AM

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to benefit from this new TikTok trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

Intermittent fasting and calorie counting about equal for weight loss – study

28 June 2023 10:28 AM

New study finds that intermittent fasting could be a good way to lose weight without calorie-counting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season

27 June 2023 11:47 AM

General practitioner Dr Marlin McKay shares tips on how to deal with colds and flu this winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stasonych/123rf

SA women and wellness woes: How to help lessen the pressure

27 June 2023 10:55 AM

Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food alone does not cause acne – dermatologist

20 June 2023 1:40 PM

Dermatologist Dr Pholile Mpofu breaks down the causes and treatments for acne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay from Pexels

8 foods that are (surprisingly) good for you

19 June 2023 2:54 PM

Remember, everything in moderation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Stop using sweeteners! The WHO says they can be detrimental to our health

17 June 2023 10:24 AM

The World Health Organisation (WHO) released a new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do loud sounds impact your health over time?

Are you constantly exposed to loud noises? Your health may be in danger

14 June 2023 12:26 PM

The effects go much further than just auditory-related issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

King Misizulu in hospital, suspects poisoning - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Local

New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur

Local

Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

CT police arrest 7 after 'tip-off' about armed robbery

2 July 2023 8:53 PM

Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

2 July 2023 8:45 PM

Youth unemployment needs urgent attention - Fassiah Hassan

2 July 2023 6:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA