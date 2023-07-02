[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
There is no one widely accepted definition for self-neglect, but some have described it as the absence of self-care.
The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.
According to selfneglect.org, some of the following attributes are usually included or implied for the identification of self-neglect:
- The individual does not clean their body, clothes, possessions, and house, to the point of living in filth
- The individual constantly refuses help/services that could improve their quality of life
- The individual makes bad decisions and chooses unsafe behaviors that place them at risk of harm
We have a responsibility to care.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Just the word neglect, suggests that there is a form of abrogation of responsibility.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Something is amiss from what is expected and necessary as a survival need.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
This article first appeared on 702
