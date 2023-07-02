



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

There is no one widely accepted definition for self-neglect, but some have described it as the absence of self-care.

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

According to selfneglect.org, some of the following attributes are usually included or implied for the identification of self-neglect:

The individual does not clean their body, clothes, possessions, and house, to the point of living in filth

The individual constantly refuses help/services that could improve their quality of life

The individual makes bad decisions and chooses unsafe behaviors that place them at risk of harm

We have a responsibility to care. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Just the word neglect, suggests that there is a form of abrogation of responsibility. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Something is amiss from what is expected and necessary as a survival need. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’