Spectacular! Aquarium's coral crochet exhibit took 18 years to create





The Two Oceans Aquarium has a whole new coral reef on view.

The entire installation depicting coral and marine life is crocheted!

The "Abundance Crochet Coral Reef" has found a home at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Image: Two Oceans Aquarium website

The "Abundance Crochet Coral Reef" shows the work of the Woodstock Art Reef Project (WARP), a community art project with an environmental focus on the survival of coral reefs.

WARP is a satellite of the global Crochet Coral Project created by Margaret and Christine Wertheim of the Institute For Figuring in Los Angeles.

This spectacular collection of crocheted coral and marine life was hand-made by hundreds of South African citizens over 18 years, says the Aquarium.

The artwork highlights the plight of our oceans' coral reefs, under threat throughout the world.

One side of the installation is crocheted in white to reflect the increasing bleaching of coral reefs.

The white side of the crochet coral reef is in stark contrast to the vivid colours of the 'healthy' side of the reef. Coral bleaching serves as a clear reminder of our impact on the ocean – it emphasises the urgency of climate change and urges us to make a more positive impact. Two Oceans Aquarium

Increasing changes in temperature, nutrients, and light stress the coral, which causes them to expel the algae that live symbiotically within their bodies and give them their colour... Although a bleached coral is still alive, the stress can eventually lead to death. Two Oceans Aquarium

The Abundance Crochet Coral Reef shows the bleaching of coral reefs on one side, in white Image: Two Oceans Aquarium website

You can view the artwork at the Two Oceans Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront - it's been placed on the ramp between the Touch Pool and the Penguin Exhibit.

"Colourful, larger-than-life, and fluffy as anything; it’s hard to miss!"