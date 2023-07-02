[WATCH] Man who defaced Rome's Colosseum identified as tourist from UK





Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets a roundup of the news making headlines in the UK and EU from correspondent Gavin Grey.

Image: Composite of Colosseum image from Sxc.hu. and screengrab from video posted on YouTube by Ryan Lutz @rytz5873

The story of a young man carving letters into a wall of the Colosseum amphitheatre in Rome went viral around the world after he was caught on camera by another tourist.

In the video, he is seen scratching "Ivan + Hayley 23" into the wall. These are believed to be the names of the man and the young woman who was with him.

The Unesco world heritage site is estimated to be more than 1 930 years old.

The culprit has now been identified as a tourist visiting Italy from the UK, reports correspondent Gavin Grey.

We believe he's a Bulgarian living in the UK and he's a fitness instructor. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

We know all this because an American tourist was incensed at seeing this man engrave something into the 2 000-year-old walls of the Colosseum... something of outstanding universal value... He was so livid that he filmed the man and actually challenged him... very brave thing to do because the guy in the video is obviously a fit young man. Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

The names, along with the video posted by Ryan Lutz, helped narrow down who the pair might be, Grey says.

It's believed the two are a couple who live in Bristol and have left Italy to return to UK

The punishment the perpetrator could face is "pretty severe" says Grey.

The potential fine amounts to around R260 000, and the prison sentence allows for up to five years.

I actually hope he gets some of that because what he's done is shocking... Also, what gives him the right!... It's not often that I'm speechless Sara-Jayne, but what do you do with these people! Gavin Grey, UK correspondent

"Feed him to some lions in the Colosseum" read one outraged era-specific comment on the video.

"We don't need these kinds of tourists in Europe" wrote another viewer.

"He should be tracked down no matter the cost and extradited to Italy and dealt with in the court. His partner should be prosecuted as an accomplice and punished as well. An example needs to be set. Some serious jail time should be given to both."

Italy’s culture minister condemns the actions of a tourist who carved his girlfriend’s name into the Colosseum, slamming the man’s behaviour as “very serious” and “a sign of great incivility”, adding that he hopes the individual can be identified and fined.pic.twitter.com/1vNwlGIklw ' Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) June 26, 2023

